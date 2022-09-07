Atelier, an Enid arts non-profit, is hosting a Singer/Songwriter Night on the outdoor state at 339 E. Maple, on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Park Avenue Thrift, the event will feature three singer-songwriters, including locals Stacey Sanders and Riley Jantzen and Shandee Layne, from Bristow.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Atelier serving area artists.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at www.ateilier339.org or by stopping by the NonProfit Center, 114 S. Independence. Tickets are limited, and only 100 will be sold.
This is the first major production on the outdoor stage that was built with the sponsorship of the Enid Arts Council. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs and their beverage of choice. Funky Chicken Food Truck will be parked on the property.
“In addition to hearing some great performances, people will also be able to screen print their own Atelier t-shirt and see our vision for the pottery studio that is in the works,” said Cheri Ezzell, Atelier supporter
Atelier 339, Inc. is dedicated to promoting and advancing the arts by providing resources and access to services that artists need to grow.
