ENID, Okla. — Skeleton Creek Productions of Enid begins shooting its next film this weekend in Westcliffe, Colo.
‘“My new film ‘Golden Cross’ will begin production on Saturday, and we will shoot four to five days,” said Rick Simpson, producer, actor and writer.
Simpson said he will be doing the film in segments of 16 scenes. He estimates the process will take a year to complete.
Skeleton Creek has produced two documentaries and six films, all written and directed by Simpson. This will be the first film without his brother Larry, who died in August 2021. Larry had produced and starred in all the films. Their last film together was “Canyon Trail” in 2015.
“Golden Cross” will be a continuation of the story of Simpson’s western character Stormy Lane, who is depicted in all his films.
The cinematographer will be Jack Quirk, of KJ Films, of Hennessey, and several local people star in the film. Enid actors Frank Baker, Carmen Ball and Andrew Kunkle will be in “Golden Cross film,” along with Rachel Snider, Logan Snider, Bronc Snider, Paycus Snider, Lish Glasser, Steve Glasser, Jeff Jones, Gary Morgan and Jessica Andrew.
“I go to great lengths to hire good people with no ego who will not cause problems,” Simpson said.
Simpson said his films are all family friendly westerns with no smoking, drinking and cussing so they can be watched by kids.
“Hollywood has gone three to four generations of kids who grew up without family friendly westerns,” he said. “We’d like to bring them back.”
Wyatt McCrea, grandson of Joel McCrea, will star in the film along with Anita Swift, John Wayne’s first grandchild, and Jennifer Rogers, grandchild of Will Rogers. Lucas Ross, who has worked for KFOR television, is expected to join the cast, as is cowboy singer and actor R.W. Hampton. Simpson has signed with a company to market the film.
