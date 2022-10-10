ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Thomas Scalley, who last was seen walking south from 3209 S. U.S. 81 Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2022, according to the alert.
Scalley has a medical or physical disability that puts him in danger of injury or death, according to the alert, which was released on social media. Police confirmed he still was missing as of Monday morning.
His current address is listed as Heartland Lodge at 3209 S. Van Buren, where he was last seen, according to police.
At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a purple shirt with blue jeans, white sock and a camp shoes. He is 6-feet tall, weighs 220 pounds and has hazel eyes and gray hair.
Those with information about his location should call 911, according to Enid police.
