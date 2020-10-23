Major County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fairview man.
John Edwards, 79, was last seen at 9 a.m. Friday in the 243000 block of East County Road 48 in Fairview. He is a white male wearing blue overalls, a long-sleeve blue plaid shirt with pearl snaps, slip shoes and a coat.
He has a burnt orange 2000 Ford pickup with a flat bed, hay arms and cake feeder on the back. Oklahoma license is EHF403. Also with him is a female black lab named Peaches.
Edwards has dementia and recently had a stroke, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major County Sheriff's Office at (580) 227-4471.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.