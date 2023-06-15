ENID, Okla. — An Enid businessman has received a $2.3 million loan to improve a cold storage facility and warehouse here.
The loan was announced Thursday, June 15, 2023, by Kenneth Corn, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oklahoma state director.
Brady Sidwell, owner of Sidwell Distribution and Commercial Rental Property LLC, will use the funds for upgrades at Sidwell Distribution, formerly Mid-America Wholesale. Sidwell bought the building last year and opened Sidwell Distributing.
“Cold storage is critical to building scalable, local food supply chains and supporting area communities,” Sidwell said. “Sidwell Distribution, formerly Mid-America Wholesale, along with Commercial Rental Property, will utilize the USDA Food Supply Chain funds, facilitated through First National Bank of Oklahoma, to make improvements and upgrades to the cold and dry storage warehouses as well as the exterior and interior appearance and functionality of the facility and equipment located at 3101 S. Van Buren in Enid."
The announcement was part of a 19-state investment in creating new and better markets for agricultural producers and food businesses in rural America, Corn said. Nearly $320 million will be invested to create more opportunities for producers and ultimately lower inflationary pressures for Americans purchasing every day needs at the grocery store.
“Investing in the entire life cycle of our agriculture products is just a common-sense strategy for strengthening our ag producers and has been proven to be win-win solution for the American people,” Corn said. “Already we are seeing the game plan of investing in rural America pay off, as we have seen these inflation busting investments work as intended.”
In addition to Oklahoma food supply chain investments will expand opportunities for producers and entrepreneurs in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.
"Sidwell Distribution proudly serves churches, schools, nursing homes, fire departments, co-ops, food trucks, restaurants and more with frozen and shelf-stable food items, concession candies, as well as paper goods and janitorial items," Sidwell said. "Our goal is to provide area customers, including large and small businesses, community organizations and families, with the locally available products and services with the added convenience of delivery. We also offer complete supply chain services for local beef, including sourcing, storage and delivery to restaurants, schools, grocery stores, as well as individual consumers.
"We are an outlet for local cattlemen feeding out animals and one-stop shop for regional foodservice to truly source local products. We are open to the public and welcome everyone to come visit our location that is also combined with our 81 Feed & Seed retail store.”
