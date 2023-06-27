Sdwell Enterprise owner and Oklahoma State University alumni Brady Sidwell recently hired four fellow alumni and current students for various positions across the multi-enterprise company.
Sidwell graduated from OSU in 2004 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics.
“I love to hire from OSU, if possible,” Sidwell said. “Being an OSU alumni myself, it has always been a priority of mine to support the college in any way I can. Beyond that, I know if I am hiring from OSU, I am getting the most well-rounded and ambitious individuals available.”
Jaime Hays recently accepted the position of chief financial officer for Sidwell Enterprises.
Hays studied accounting and finance at OSU for more than four years before eventually transferring to Northwestern Oklahoma State University to complete her degree in accounting.
“I would recommend working with or interning at this business to any OSU student or alumni,” Hays said. “There is a variety of different business under Sidwell Enterprises, so it allows for experience in multiple fields.
“It gives a lot of exposure and is constantly growing, changing and evolving. It is very active and exciting.”
Hays will oversee financial operations for each entity as well as business reports and forecasting.
Cade Jenlink accepted the position of licensed commodity broker at Sidwell Strategies. He interned with them for approximately a year as a broker assistant while completing his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from OSU.
Jenlink will work with agricultural producers on risk management solutions and strategies.
Katie Whitfield interned with Sidwell Enterprises before accepting a full-time position upon completion of her bachelor’s degree in animal science with a concentration in business from OSU.
She is business development coordinator for Sidwell Distribution.
“Going to OSU definitely prepared me for a job in this setting,” Whitfield said. “The animal science program there is the best and it gave me a lot of background to be able to go into this job confidently.”
Whitfield will hande the local supply chain and developing the Sidwell Distribution Top Shelf Beef Program.
Taylor Dowell recently accepted an intern position for Sidwell Enterprises. She is the marketing and communications intern while studying agribusiness and agricultural communications at OSU.
Dowell will focus on website and social media development for each entity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.