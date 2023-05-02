Sidwell Distribution, 3101 S. Van Buren, hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting for the facility on Monday, May 1, 2023. The facility will serve as a headquarters for many of the businesses owned by Brady Sidwell.
The event featured a live show on location from My Country 103.1 and a ribbon cutting by Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce.
The facility formerly housed Mid America Food Distributor, with Sidwell purchasing the location from Mark Dick in September 2022 after Dick retired after 44 years with Mid America.
Sidwell said Chisholm Trail Milling soon will be relocated to the facility from the Strate Center at Autry Technology Center, and Sidwell Farms is housed at Sidwell Distribution, as well as Sidwell Strategies and 81 Feed and Seed.
“If people want a local product, they can call Sidwell Distribution. We will help them source it from various suppliers in the state and be able to store it and distribute it professionally,” Sidwell said. “Restaurants, churches, grocery stores, daycares, but a lot of focus on restaurants and grocery stores. Because we’re really trying to build up the local supply chain and make it to where it’s not just individuals making deliveries and trying to get connected. We’ll basically be an ambassador for the local supply chain and provide the service to get it their on time and in the best condition.”
Sidwell said there have already been local partnerships that have been in place at the facility since September and that freezer space is available for any company that may need to rent a space. He said people will be able to come to Sidwell Distribution and purchase items from his companies housed there.
With having several businesses in town, having a central location for many of them to be housed is something that will be a benefit for all of Sidwell’s companies.
“When this became available, it really made sense for us to be able to put it all together and kind of create a center of gravity and critical mass for Enid and the community with our customers to be able to bring it all together,” Sidwell said. “That way people can see all that we offer and our teams can work closer together.”
Lenny Herron, chef at Enid Brewing Co., said Sidwell Distrubition will help local restaurants with having an option for local distribution of local products.
“It will be great for all the restaurants here in town,” Herron said. “Since Mid America closed, they’ve been lacking in that department, and we’ve had to ship in which is bad for our carbon footprint. We reduce that by keeping it local as well, and that’s the whole farm-to-table aspect.”
Gretta Wagner, with No Man’s Land Beef Jerky, said there is a lot of freezer space at Sidwell Distribution that is used by the company. They are able to have shipments in frozen storage and are able to visit and check progress on how they are progressing, she said.
“Having it here and being able to come over and see how it’s progressing is great for us,” she said.
No Man’s Land has more than 100 pallets of storage space available to them, and having a freezer storage facility in Enid cuts down costs as they previously had a center in Oklahoma City and one in Amarillo they utilized.
Sidwell said the new facility is highly important for all of his companies as it already has increased collaboration between those housed there.
“We’ve only been here for a few months, but we’re already collaborating more between all of our businesses and working together,” Sidwell said. “It allows our teams to see all the other things that our businesses are doing and it helps open them up to other ideas and visions that the companies are working on.”
