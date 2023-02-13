ENID, Okla. — The Enid area will be in for some gusty winds Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, as well as a chance for early showers.
National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for much of the state effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday. As a result, near critical conditions are in place for wildfires.
Wind is expected to be from the south at 16-24 mph before switching to the west in the afternoon, according to NWS, with gusts reaching 37 mph in the Enid area.
In other parts of the state, gusts could reach 55 mph, according to NWS.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result," according to NWS.
The NWS forecast for the Enid area also calls for a 40% chance of showers before 9 a.m. then gradual clearing. The high is expected to be around 63.
The high Wednesday is expected to be around 60 under sunny skies, before winter makes a return Wednesday night.
There is a 40% chance of rain and then snow showers Wednesday night, according to NWS, with a low of 23. The high Thursday is expected to be 38, before temperatures warm again, with highs in the 60s by Sunday.
"Light snow accumulation may occur in northern Oklahoma Wednesday night and Thursday morning," according to NWS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.