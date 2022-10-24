ENID, Okla. — A shop building about 2.5 miles outside of Enid city limits was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning, Oct 24, 2022.
According to an incident report from the Hillsdale-Carrier Fire District, the structure fire was reported around 7:40 a.m. behind the residence at 207 Tanglewood Drive.
Hillsdale, as well as Enid, Kremlin and Lahoma fire departments, responded to the scene and found the shop building fully engulfed in flames.
A tanker shuttle was coordinated with rural tankers from Kremlin, Lahoma and Hillsdale-Carrier to keep EFD's tanker full so it could feed other engines with water, according to the report, and extra personnel assisted Enid firefighters with operations around the fire ground.
The report states the property owner was grinding steel in the middle of the shop building and noticed it was darker than normal. The owner stopped, saw smoke coming from the office and immediately called 911.
The owner also turned off the propane at the tank, which "probably saved explosions from occurring within the building," the report states.
No injuries were reported, but the shop building was a total loss, according to the report. The estimated amount of damage, with information from HCFD's assistant chief and the owner, is somewhere between $700,000 and $900,000.
The fire was contained, and there was no damage to any nearby structures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.