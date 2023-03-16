ENID, Okla. — Kayla Nichols had no idea how simple it was to request copies of open records from the city of Enid.
Nichols, an Enid area resident, said she knew she could request open records, but she expected an “extremely complicated” process when she submitted an open records request in December 2022 to obtain documents involved in an investigation regarding Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
It actually was simple and “very straightforward,” Nichols said, adding that she thinks having access to records such as these and more is an important part of governing.
“Well, it’s our government, right? We pay for it with our taxes, and if taxpayers don’t have access to the information, then taxpayers cannot provide oversight,” she said, “and essentially, what you’d have then is a government that can run unchecked, and no one on either side of any debate wants that.”
That’s why Sunshine Week was launched in 2005 by the American Society of News Editors, now News Leaders Association: “To promote open government and shine light into the dark recesses of government secrecy, according to Sunshine Week’s website.
Over the past 18 years now, the initiative has been held every March, and NLA, according to its website, has partnered with The Society of Professional Journalists to host the annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for individuals and their communities.
This year’s Sunshine Week is being recognized from March 12-18.
March 16 is the anniversary of the birth of former President James Madison and also is designated as Freedom of Information Day, which former President Ronald Reagan established in 1986, according to a press release from the United States Census Bureau.
Madison “believed that through the interaction of the Government and its citizens, facilitated by a free press and open access to information, the Government could be most responsive to the people it serves,” the release states.
The purpose of the Oklahoma Open Records Act is “to ensure and facilitate the public’s right of access to and review of government records so they may efficiently and intelligently exercise their inherent political power.”
“Records” are defined in the OORA as all documents including, but not limited to, books, papers, photographs, microfilm, data files created by or used with computer software, computer tapes, disks, records, sound recordings, film recordings, video records or other materials regardless of physical form or characteristic created by, received by, under the authority of or coming into the custody, control or possession of public officials, public bodies or their representatives in connection with the transaction of public business, the expenditure of public funds or the administering of public property.
Records such as those can be requested by anybody, and requesters may be charged a fee. Some records exempt from OORA include those protected by a state evidentiary privilege and of what transpired during meetings of a public body lawfully closed to the public, such as executive sessions authorized under the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act.
Enid’s City Attorney Carol Lahman said there are a lot more open records now than before due to technology advancing, and that Open Records requests typically come in waves.
“If one person asks (for public records), then more people will ask, too,” she said, “but, it’s still doable.”
After seeing an increase in the volume and complexity of requests for public records and information such as electronic documents, videos and audio files, the city of Enid and Enid Police Department, in October 2021, transitioned to GovQA.
GovQA is a self-serve public records management software through which citizens can submit open records requests on forms tailored for the city of Enid and EPD, and it allows for tracking of current or past records requests, searching through request archives and looking at trends for requests.
For more information on requesting or to request open records from the city of Enid or EPD, visit https://www.enid.org/i-want-to/request-a-an/request-open-record-pdf.
Paper forms and in-person requests also are available at both City Hall, 401 W. Garriott, and EPD, 301 W. Garriott, as well.
Nichols said she submitted her request around the beginning of December via email and got the documents in mid-February.
“They got it and said, ‘We’ll work on it,” she said, adding that Lahman was helpful throughout the process. “I think it’s important for the citizens to realize it’s not complicated. You don’t need an attorney to send it in. You just need to know what it is you’re wanting and be able to write that down. …
“People will help you figure it out.”
Lahman said it’s important that people are able to access public records, and one of the goals is “getting information out to the public to help them understand their government.”
“People need to know about their government in order to make wise decisions,” she said.
