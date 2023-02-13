GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving Publishers Clearing House.
GCSO has taken two reports of the PCH scam, which involves people being told that in order to claim their “winnings,” they must pay processing fees.
In a Facebook post, GCSO urged people to remember a few things when it comes to the PCH scam and other scams involving sweepstakes.
• You do not have to give out confidential information when you enter a legitimate sweepstakes.
• Sweepstakes scams may ask for bank or credit card information for you to receive your "winnings.”
• Sweepstakes scams may ask you to pay processing fees.
• Sweepstakes scams pressure you to act quickly.
• Publishers Clearing House never calls, texts, emails, mails or reaches out via social media to the big winners.
• You never have to pay to receive a legitimate Publishers Clearing House prize.
• You can always verify your wins with Publishers Clearing House.
“Be cautious,” Sheriff Cory Rink said. “If people have any questions, they can call the sheriff’s office or their local police department.”
