Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is making sure residents are aware of recently reported scam calls.
Sheriff Cory Rink said over the past five or six days, several reports and phone calls have been made about the scam calls. Callers, trying to identify themselves as GCSO deputies, are telling those who answer that they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty.
“We’ve had quite a few people come to the sheriff’s office wanting to turn themselves in and try to figure out what’s going on,” Rink said. “Most people who have been contacted do not have any warrants.”
Rink said the callers have been “very pushy” and are trying to get people to pay for their fake warrants over the phone.
“The biggest think I want folks to know is that the sheriff’s office will never call you and ask for payment over the phone,” he said.
Rink recommended anybody who receives these types of calls, asking for payment over the phone, to hang up.
GCSO can be reached at (580) 237-0244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.