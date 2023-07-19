STILLWATER, Okla. — Payne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what is being described as a murder-suicide with an unclear motive for the homicide, but investigators suspect it’s related to domestic violence.
According to a Facebook post the sheriff’s office released earlier this week, the victim, Amanda Lyn Killough, 41, was shot and killed Friday by her ex-boyfriend, Timothy Antoine Robinson, 46.
The post said Killough arrived at a rural southwest Payne County residence for a cleaning job.
“It is believed Robinson knew the victim would be arriving to this residence,” the post read.
Based on a preliminary investigation, forensics and speaking to eyewitnesses, investigators determined Robinson fatally shot Killough and then turned the gun on himself.
The sheriff’s office is not releasing the location of the homicide because it is not the residence of either person.
According to Oklahoma State Court Network system, Robinson had no criminal history. However, protective orders were filed against him in Payne and Oklahoma counties.
“At this point, we do not believe the victim had filed for a PO. I believe both SPD and OSUPD had DV investigations that related to both victim and suspect, and Robinson was the suspect in both of those events,” Rockford Brown, PCSO public information officer, told the Stillwater News Press.
If anyone has additional information, they are asked to contact Payne County Sheriff’s Office.
