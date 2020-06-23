ENID, Okla. — Questions about excessive force, police transparency and jail safety dominated the candidate forum for Garfield County sheriff Tuesday evening at Stride Bank Center.
The three candidates took many questions concerning the sheriff’s department’s relationship with the county’s Black and minority residents, owing to the current climate of civil unrest following the death of George Floyd and other Black people at the hands of law enforcement.
One questioner said one wrong turn could turn into a "death sentence" before asking what residents could do when they were pulled over, to which all three candidates, who all are white, said to be compliant with the officer.
Current Sheriff Jody Helm stressed a zero-tolerance policy in racial profiling and disciplining the use of excessive force, referring to the video of George Floyd’s choking death. He said his department would open a full-blown investigation using all cameras as evidence, and charges would be sent to the district attorney’s office.
“There were three, four officers standing there not doing anything (in the video)? Yeah, no, in my policy, you're going to get nailed for that,” Helm said.
Current Deputy Dariel Momsen, as well as candidate Cory Rink, said diversity training and body cameras were key ways to prevent racial profiling and excessive force, but both criticized Helm’s purchase of an $89,000 department-wide body- and vehicle-camera system.
Helm stood by the purchase his opponents deemed too expensive and full of technical glitches. He said all the officers’ cameras automatically upload footage, which prevents any officer tampering.
Momsen said if deputies aren’t being trusted to upload their own videos, that indicates a larger trust issue in the department, which Rink echoed in his answer, as well.
Rink, who was police chief in Covington as well as a volunteer firefighter, said his own department’s purchases of camera systems were fiscally responsible.
“You need to do your research and make sure you’re getting the best equipment for your buck,” he said.
Further transparency also means officer visibility, with all three candidates saying community policing appearances and youth mentorship programs were a top priority.
Rink repeatedly pushed his plan for a Neighborhood Watch program in the county as another way to increase visibility and also lower crime rates.
“I believe a posse to be a positive thing, much on the same level as our reserves program,” he said.
Garfield County currently has reserve officer and volunteer deputy programs open to residents. Volunteers complete 360 hours through the state’s Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training (CLEET) training program.
A 2008 Department of Justice study analysis found there was a 16% decrease in crime in Neighborhood Watch communities, but data was insufficient about why those programs worked and that program results were mixed overall.
NAACP President Lanita Norwood, who helped organize the forum, also said the “posse” of armed residents gave her fearful thoughts of Trayvon Martin, who was killed by Neighborhood Watch member George Zimmerman in Florida.
“That scares me,” she said. “If they go to the classes that these gentlemen told us about, then that is awesome.”
Candidates also addressed operations at Garfield County Detention Facility, where the 2016 death of Black inmate Anthony Huff resulted in legal and organizational repercussions for the county.
“As sheriff, I want to make sure today … that we don’t have another loss of life in our detention center,” Rink said.
The sheriff still is responsible for the overall state of the jail, but Helm said the daily responsibility of the jail, its deputies and inmates is left to its administrator, Ben Crooks, who was hired in April.
Helm was appointed acting sheriff in 2018 and later sworn in as sheriff after the death of acting Sheriff and Undersheriff Rick Fagan. Fagan had served as acting sheriff since Sheriff Jerry Niles was indicted and went on administrative leave in relation to legal action concerning Huff’s death.
The primary election that includes the sheriff’s race is Tuesday. Since all the candidates are Republican, the sheriff's race could be decided on Tuesday if one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
