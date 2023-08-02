ENID, Okla. — Deputy Tim Prince believes one of the best things about working with his partner at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is that he always has his back, no matter what.
“You know you always have somebody there to vent with and talk to,” Prince said, “and, you know, when you’re having a bad day, he’s always there.”
His partner of nearly three years will retire soon, and Prince has been working hard on and off duty to ensure his relationship with his next one is just as good.
Partners, therapists, friends
Prince and Deputy Jordan Nichols are spending their last months with the sheriff office’s two oldest K-9 dogs while utilizing some of the week for training with the new dogs that will take over duties from their partners, Niko and TP, respectively.
Nichols agrees that interacting with his partner of four years is his favorite part of the job. The dogs are present partners all day, and go home with them at night. They are there to work, take breaks, eat, sleep and play together.
“I’ve always had dogs all my life,” Nichols said. “So being able to go to work with the dog every day … I guess you’d say helps with the stresses of the job, because, I mean, you get to, you pretty much get a play time (during breaks) with the dog …”
“Free therapist,” Prince added. “I think they’re probably the greatest tool in law enforcement. I can’t think of anything that’s more useful in law enforcement then them … I would never give up a dog for anything else.”
And despite retirement that won’t have to happen, as both Prince and Nichols plan to adopt the canines to be civilian partners for the rest of their lives.
The working dogs go home with the deputies, but Prince said his dog has a kennel in the house now and is transitioning to civilian life. Niko is the deputy’s first dog but came from another department as a donation to Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Prince said his family loves the K9 and is ready to spend more time with Niko, and Prince plans to work him in the evenings when he gets home so he won’t miss the job.
But in order to bring them home for much-deserved rests, the deputies have to bring their new partners up to speed.
New beginnings
Soon the work will start in earnest, as the deputies and their K9s will begin extended hours of training. Undersheriff Ryan Fuxa, who is a nationally certified trainer and oversees the process at the sheriff’s department, said the new dogs hopefully will be ready to be introduced officially to the public late this fall.
“We’ll have handler school, and then after handler school we will do a national certification with the dogs, and then we’ll do a state certification, as well,” Prince said.
The length of the training depends of how well the dogs are advancing, he said.
Fuxa said the school not only will include Prince, Jordan and their new partners, but other K-9 teams from the area.
GCSO current has three K-9s, all Belgian malinois males, on the force: Niko is the oldest at 12, Prince said, followed by TP at 8, and Diesel, who is 5 or 6, the deputies said, and partner to Jason Ream, who is the office’s K9 supervisor.
Niko and Diesel are narcotics dogs, Prince said, so they mainly use their noses in their line of work. TP is the patrol dog and normally works a little bit harder through pursuits, searches and apprehensions, among other tasks, which explains the earlier retirement.
Doing their jobs
Prince said he always liked the idea of working with the K-9 unit, so when the opportunity came up he applied.
“I love working with him and watching him do his work and do his job,” Prince said of Niko, his first K9 partner, “but it goes beyond that with the dogs.”
Niko is the mellow one of the force, Prince said. There are large kennel set-ups in the back seat of the patrol cars for the dogs, and Prince said he can interact with Niko from the front.
Most of the time, he said, Niko is chill and sleeping, but when he stops the patrol vehicle, Niko pops his head up to assess the situation and determine if it’s time to work or go back to relaxing.
The majority of traffic and patrol stops, Prince works without Niko, who stays in the climate-controlled patrol vehicle, but the stops that are suspicious and the times that they are called to respond specifically for narcotic stops or demonstrations, his partner proves his worth, he said.
“To give you an example of a time that that we stopped: We had a little mild issue with the car; he finally stopped. It was a pretty cold night, and the guy was sweating real bad, and, I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ And you could tell, you kind of see some of the signs that he was on something, so I decided to grab Niko, have Niko run the vehicle.
“Well, I pulled Niko out, and Niko just stops in the middle the grass and does an alert to the grass. … I looked down there, and the guy had thrown a bag out of drugs out of the car. It’s something I would have never found my own,” Prince said. “It’s definitely worth it. And even if there’s nothing in the car, and the dog just walks by the car, it gives you a peace of mind.”
The dogs are always eager to learn new skills, Nichols said, even the older ones.
“That’s true,” Prince said. “The best analogy for a (K9) dog, especially a Belgian mal, is like having a very active toddler. They want to be everywhere, they want to put their nose in everything, you’ve got to watch them.”
Because they are so smart and determined, Nichols interjected.
“I mean, they’ll run through brick walls,” Prince said. “They don’t care. If it’s in the way they’ll move it or they’ll go through it.”
It is enjoyable to watch the dogs work and see what they do and, when it comes to the new K9 candidates, to watch them grow, Prince said.
“Like, you almost see a light bulb above their head once they get what you’re trying to show them. They get it, and it’s like … ‘Oh, now I get what you’re trying to tell me to do. I understand now.’ And it’s just amazing to see that light bulb click in their head like, ‘Oh, OK, this is what I’m supposed to be doing.’”
Donations always appreciated
Anyone wishing to donate toward the local K9 units can find Garfield County Police K-9 Association on Facebook or stop by the sheriff’s office and reach out to the K9 deputies, Prince said.
The dogs are mainly funded through grants and donations, which also are needed to purchase gear, food and more for the programs. The association also holds fundraisers periodically.
“We’re always looking for grants and stuff to help propel our program,” Prince said, adding they really appreciate the donations from the community and the local businesses that help fund the K9 units.
