ENID, Okla. — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office still is investigating the death of a Tulsa woman after her body was found last week in the Enid area.
Deputies were called out at 2:45 p.m. on July 14, 2022, to an area east and southeast of Enid in reference to a person lying in the county right-of-way.
Upon arrival, deputies found 33-year-old Radiance Lewis deceased, and her vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Cruze, was located about one mile from where she was discovered.
Next of kin have been notified, according to GCSO, and the cause of Lewis’ death is still undetermined and under investigation by deputies, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the case can call the GCSO at (580) 237-0244 or the Garfield County Crime Stoppers hotline at (580) 233-6233.
This story will be updated as more information is obtained.
