DOUGLAS, Okla. — Law enforcement is asking anyone with knowledge about how 12 fires over a 10-mile radius started in Garfield, Logan and Kingfisher counties Friday night, Aug. 5, 2022, to come forward.
No structures were damaged in the fire, which mainly burned grass and about 40 round bales of hay valued at around $100 each, Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink said.
Rink said Saturday the fires are being investigated by authorities from all three counties and the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture as arson because of the close start times and the location and proximity of the fires.
Authorities found no evidence of how the first started nor any accelerant, Rink said, but the nature of the blazes in southeastern Garfield, northwestern Logan and northeastern Kingfisher counties is suspicious.
“Fires like this, they just don’t spring up on their own,” Rink said. “There were enough fires that we had to call in for help from other agencies.”
Rink, who also is on the Covington Volunteer Fire Department, said calls reporting the fires began coming in around 5 p.m. Friday, and personnel were fighting them until about 9.
Because of the number of fires, departments responding from the surrounding area included Covington, Douglas, Pioneer, Waukomis, Breckinridge, Marshall, Drummond and Hennessey.
Rink said arson is rare in the area and is dangerous at any time but especially during this time of drought.
They quickly can get out of hand, he said, and endanger people and property.
“We’ve got to get them stopped,” Rink said.
Those in the area who may have seen any suspicious activity, persons or vehicles or who have video can contact their sheriff’s offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.