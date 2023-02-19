The Lawton-Fort Sill Chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers hosted a presentation at Woodring Airport on the history of one of America’s lesser-known military units presented by chapter President Tony Washington. There are 40 chapters of the Buffalo Soldiers, with one in Oklahoma. The name Buffalo Soldiers derives from Native Americans who witnessed the units in battle. What the Black soldiers showed on the battlefield was reminiscent of the tenacity of the buffalo, and the name stuck.
The Buffalo Soldiers were activated as a U.S. military unit in 1866 following the Emancipation Proclamation with the creation of four infantry units and two calvary units. But those units were activated under the guise that they would be separate units from the rest of the military and that they could only be commanded by white officers. The units were also given substandard equipment and food rations, often having to hunt to supplement their food intake.
With the fact that many of the accomplishments of the Buffalo Soldiers being historically suppressed even at the time, the history of the unit is not well known. Washington said that is an important aspect of the message shared by the chapter.
“That’s the key point, is that we have those that don’t know and we have those that think they know,” Washington said. “We try to illustrate the actual events that they’ve gone through and the certain situations, with the substandard equipment and all that they had to deal with, but they still had to make that work because they had to survive, too. The command started to realize that they’ve got to rely on these guys to survive, so they started getting the right equipment.”
The Buffalo Soldiers were assigned missions that took them long distances and into hostile territory. They were assignments that in many ways set up the soldiers to fail with the lack of quality equipment and rations. Washington said even if the Black soldiers got to a supply depot early, they would still be the last ones to receive rations, often getting the last of what was available.
“They had to make due with what they had do it the best way they can to survive and to accomplish the mission at the same time,” Washington said.
One of the more famous to serve in the Buffalo Soldiers is Cathay Williams, the only woman to serve in one of the units. Williams had been a former slave who, along with others, had been taken from a plantation by the Union Army during the Civil War and made to work domestic jobs. She had a first-hand look at combat, and felt she was capable of being a soldier. So she joined the Buffalo Soldiers under the name of William Cathay, and fought for nearly two years before being discovered as a woman once she was so badly wounded she needed surgery and was then found out.
The Buffalo Soldiers were deactivated in 1951 with the integration of the military. But the experiences of those soldiers was similar, whether during the Civil War, World War I or World War II. Washington said soldiers really wanted to join the fighting in Europe, but were sent to Africa or kept in the States, and those who were in Europe were not involved in major campaigns.
“They really wanted to go to Europe, but no they sent them to Africa and kept them here in the States,” Washington said. “They didn’t allow them to be involved in any big-time campaign, so they were given minimal jobs here and there.
“And this is stuff they had to endure before even putting the uniform on and thinking, ‘When is this ever going to stop?’ And they thought they would be accepted once they put that uniform on and that they’d be fighting right alongside the other soldiers. And that’s why they had to be separated, because Congress didn’t even believe they could do it, so the compromise was to have six colored units but amongst themselves and they could only be commanded by white officers.”
With the units being formed right after the ending of slavery, many Black Americans were looking for work and joining the military was one of only a few options. Finding a job was one motivating factor for those who joined the Buffalo Soldiers, but many just wanted a chance to prove themselves.
“They wanted to still be able to have that opportunity, since they were free, to live like a free man and be able to live just like everyone else and live that American dream,” Washington said. “They wanted to raise a family, have their own property, they wanted to work and earn a living, and they just wanted to have a chance to prove that. And to show that they can do just like everyone else can do and have people stop thinking of them as third-class citizens.”
