WOODWARD, Okla. — A Sharon man was hospitalized Thursday after a one-vehicle accident at 9:10 a.m. on a county road approximately 3 miles south of Woodward, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Thompson Slade McAllister, 19, was taken from the scene via MediFlight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was in stable condition with head, internal trunk and leg injuries, according to the OHP.
McAllister was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze northbound on County Road NS201 at high speeds when he crossed the intersection of EW45, went airborne, lost control and departed the roadway, traveling through a fence, striking a pole and rolling the vehicle five times, according to the report. McAllister was pinned for about 30 minutes and freed by the Woodward Fire Department.
The condition of the driver was listed as normal, and the cause of the collision was listed as unsafe speed on the report.
Seat belts were equipped and in use, according to the report. Conditions were clear and the roadway was listed as dry asphalt on the report.
