ENID, Okla. — Four shareholders have joined CEO Kyle Brownlee as owners of Wymer Brownlee Wealth Strategies, an integrated tax and wealth management firm headquartered in Enid.
Stephen O’Neill, Aaron Waters, Andrew Barnes, advisers, and Andrew Gaskill, financial services director, have been with the company for a combined 40 years and are the first co-owners of the firm in more than two decades, according to a press release by the firm.
“This talented group of financial professionals has shown wisdom, loyalty, drive and passion as they’ve served our clients over the years,” Brownlee said. “Inviting them to join me in leading the future of Wymer Brownlee is a big deal to me – and to them. Their energy and intelligence are exactly what we need to continue evolving to meet the needs of our communities.”
O’Neill, based out of Enid, was recruited to join Wymer Brownlee in 2007 after working for a Dallas-based national broker-dealer. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Baylor University and Series 7 and Series 63 FINRA securities licenses. He’s a graduate of Leadership Greater Enid, serves on the board of Oklahoma Bible Academy and is a committee member for the 15th annual Great Land Run. He and his wife, Wendy, live in Enid with their daughter and two sons.
Waters, based in Oklahoma City, joined Wymer Brownlee in 2010 and previously worked at the firm’s corporate headquarters in Enid. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in financial management as well as securities and insurance licenses. Waters is a graduate of Leadership Greater Enid, an executive council member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and a voting member of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. He and his wife, Natalie, live in Oklahoma City with their two daughters.
Barnes, an adviser for Wymer Brownlee’s Tulsa and Bartlesville locations, worked for a Dallas-based national broker-dealer before joining Wymer Brownlee in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in management from Oklahoma State University as well as insurance and securities licenses. Barnes and his wife, Tori, live in Tulsa with their newborn baby girl.
Gaskill operates from the firm’s Oklahoma City location at Portland and Memorial. After graduating from Oklahoma State University with a degree in management and obtaining his securities licenses, he held positions as a financial adviser and financial planner before joining Wymer Brownlee as a paraplanner in 2015. Gaskill lives in Yukon with his wife Whitney and one son.
Deane Wymer founded Wymer Brownlee in Fairview in 1969. Kyle Brownlee joined the firm in 1999 as a tax preparer and led the firm’s expansion into financial planning and investment management services.
Wymer Brownlee opened its Enid headquarters in the early 2000s, and shortly thereafter, Brownlee was named chief executive officer and purchased the firm from his long-time mentor, Wymer. Since then, Wymer Brownlee has acquired firms to establish a presence in Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Bartlesville, Ponca City and Perry. For information, go to wymerbrownlee.com.
