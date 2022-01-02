ENID, Okla. — Several words were written on a large, glass wall Saturday at Enid Brewing Company & Eatery, including “fun,” “sustainability” and “self-love.”
The latter was written by Randa Parker, who has two jobs — one as a shift leader at Enid Brewing and the other with the Department of Human Services — which she said can be hard on her mental health.
“I’ve just been putting my mental health and self-care on the back-burner, so that’s one of my priorities in 2022 — to love myself more,” Parker said.
Parker was one of several people who, after saying goodbye to 2021 on Friday night, had a meal at Enid Brewing’s first “Hangover Brunch” on Saturday, with mimosas, “beermosas” and brunch foods galore to celebrate 2022 and refuel from the night before.
Members of the community got to write down their New Year’s resolutions on the wall, or simply their “word of the year.”
Enid Brewing normally adds brunch items to the menu from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday, but co-owner Justin Blasier said he and staff members thought having brunch on Saturday for the first day of 2022 would be a good idea.
“We thought Hangover Brunch was a good way to have our customers still be able to come in and celebrate New Year’s Day with us,” Blasier said, adding that the event might make another appearance in 2023.
Chaney Bueno, her boyfriend, Daniel Jones, and her best friend, Klaire Hopkins, shared their resolutions, which included saving money and working out. Hopkins will be graduating from Northwestern Oklahoma State University this year, too.
“I think 2022 will be a good year,” Bueno said. “It’s been a rough couple of years, so I hope it’ll be a good year.”
Kamryn Randolph also has big plans for 2022. Her word of the year was “fun,” and for good reason — she’s getting married in May, with the honeymoon set in Mexico.
“I just want to have that kind of fun all year,” she said.
Blasier wrote “sustainability” on the wall because he said he wants to do as many things as possible to sustain Enid Brewing, as well as the wider Enid community.
Enid Brewing will celebrate its third anniversary in March, and other, smaller events are planned, as well, including comedy nights, a “Pizza and Pint Night,” steak dinner nights and a “Galentine’s Day” event.
Enid Brewing will begin opening its doors from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Tuesday starting next week, as well.
