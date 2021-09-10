Sept. 10-16
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
2021 Garfield County Free Fair, daily at Chisholm Trail Expo Center, 111 W. Purdue. A variety of exhibits and contests will be open throughout the event. For more information, go to chisholmtrailexpo.com.
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Shakespeare in the Park: 'The Tempest,' 8 p.m. each day in Government Springs Park. Free to attend. For more information, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
EVENT [Friday]
September Second Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Music, food trucks and activities around town. For more information, find September Second Friday on Facebook.
MUSIC [Friday]
Summer Wine Series: The Maestro & The Missus, complimentary beverage service at 6:30 p.m. with performance at 7 p.m., Joan Allen Hall at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
EVENT [Saturday]
Second Saturday in Waukomis, all day.
EVENT [Saturday]
Walk 4RKids, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Meadowlake Park. Event benefitting 4RKids Foundation includes rides, games, food, silent auction and more. For more information, go to 4rkids.com/walk4rkids or call (580) 237-2890.
EVENT [Saturday]
Groove Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Government Springs Park. Music, vendors, vintage cars, costume contests and community drum circle will be part of the event. For more information, call (580) 402-6732.
EVENT [Saturday]
Museum After Dark: Village Sounds of Beau Jennings, 7-9 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Admission is regular admission to the museum. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Red Grass Strings, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
EVENT [Tuesday]
Sensory-friendly Fun Night, 4-6 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum. Free to attend. For more information, call (580) 237-7890.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
Sept. 17-23
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Cherokee Strip Celebration, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Enid. Lunch Rush on Friday, then Walk of Fame ceremony, Cherokee Strip Festival, parade and Enid Majors recognition ceremony on Saturday. For more information, call Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce at (580) 237-2494.
EVENT [Friday]
Vance Air Force Base 80th Anniversary Celebration, gates open at 5 p.m. with ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Flyovers, aircraft, face painting, food trucks and more. Free to the public. For more information, call (580) 213-7390.
MUSIC [Friday]
Summer Wine Series: Strings Attached feat. violinists Caroline Cox Turek and Erin Elise Penner, complimentary beverage service at 6:30 p.m. with performance at 7, Joan Allen Hall at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
EVENT [Saturday]
Woodring Regional Airport Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport, 1026 S. 66th. Buffet breakfast from Barnstomers, plus displays and fly-in aircraft on the ramp. For more information, call (580) 616-7387.
EVENT [Saturday]
Weekends on Maine, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maine between Washington and Independence. Food, vendors, art and music gathered together during monthly event. For more information, call (580) 297-5214.
EVENT [Saturday]
History Alive!, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. Re-enactors are stationed throughout Humphrey Heritage Village to visit with patrons on the first and third Saturdays of the month. Admission free with museum admission. For more information, call (580) 237-1907.
EVENT [Saturday]
Motor Mania, noon to 2 p.m., Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Event for children of all ages to get up close with big vehicles. Admission is $5 for members or $9 for non-members. Free lunch provided with admission. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
Sept. 24-30
EVENT [Friday-Saturday]
Camping in the Park, 5 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, Meadowlake Park North. Scavenger hunt, s'mores, "Tom & Jerry: The Movie," breakfast and games. Register before noon Sept. 20 at enid.org/campinginthepark.
EVENT [Friday]
Harvest Wine Series: Opera on Tap, complimentary refreshments at 6:30 p.m. with concert starting at 7, Joan Allen Hall at Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.
EVENT [Saturday]
2021 Triangle Insurance Great Land Run, 6:30 a.m. (half marathon) and 7:30 a.m. (5K/10K), Chisholm Trail Expo Center. Register online at greatlandrun.com.
EXHIBIT [Through Oct. 20]
'Thrift Style,' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, 507 S. 4th. An exhibit exploring the use of feed sacks to make clothing and other household objects. For admission and other info, go to csrhrc.org.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
