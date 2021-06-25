June 25-July 1
THEATER [Friday-Sunday]
Shakespeare in the Park: 'Julius Caesar,' 8 p.m., Government Springs Park. Shows are free to attend. Bring blanket or chairs. For more information, call (580) 234-2307.
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Miracle League Mud Volleyball, 9 a.m., field north of Scooters on Van Buren. Parking opens at 7:30 a.m., with registration at 8. Registration per team is $375 before June 23, and $400 the day of the event. To register, or for more information, go to enidmudvolleyball.com.
EVENT [Saturday]
Groove Fest, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Government Springs Park. Music, vendors, VWs, vintage vans, costume contest and community drum circle. Admission is free. For more information, call (580) 402-6732.
EVENT [Saturday]
Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Races, 6-8 p.m., Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee. Entry fee is $15 and includes food. A variety of awards will be handed out during the event. For more information, go to Enid.org/BoatRace, and click on the Special Events/Classes tab, or call (580) 616-7210.
MUSIC [Saturday]
Evan & Garrott, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Members and qualified guest welcome. Free to attend. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.
THEATER [Saturday-Sunday]
Kids' Drama Camp's 'Jack and the Beanstalk,' 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Theatre, 221 N. Independence. Tickets are $5 per person. For more information, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
July 2-8
EVENT [Friday]
First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. Shop, listen to live music and enjoy a variety of events and other activities. For more information, call (580) 234-1052.
EVENT [Saturday]
Leonardo's Hometown Celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, Leonardo's Children's Museum, 200 E. Maple. Lunch, snacks, games, crafts and prizes. Admission is $5 for members and $9 for non-members. For more information, call (580) 233-2787.
EVENT [Sunday]
City of Enid Independence Day Celebration, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Meadowlake Park. Fishing derby 5:30-11 a.m.; paddle boats, mini golf, concessions and sco-cones all day; rides open 6-9 p.m.; symphony performing at 8:30 p.m.; fireworks at dusk. For more information, call (580) 616-7310.
July 9-15
EVENT [Saturday]
Enid Cars & Coffee, 9 a.m. to noon, Blaze's BBQ, 1002 W. Willow. Cars, trucks and bikes welcome at Blaze's the second Saturday of each month.
EVENT [Sunday]
Blippi the Musical, 2 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $24.50 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com, by calling 855-TIX-ENID or going to the box office.
EVENT [Thursday]
Purses With Purpose, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Annual YWCA luncheon and purse auction, along with recognizing volunteer of the year and woman of the year. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to https://www.ywcaenid.com/blog/event/purses-with-purpose-2021.
THINGS 2 DO
702 N. Washington — (580) 233-3051
Hours: 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays except by appointment, and all major holidays and adverse weather. Admission is by $5 donation.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center
507 S. 4th St. — (580) 237-1907
Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays, Mondays, New Year’s Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and $4 for students.
228 E. Randolph Ave. — (580) 234-4998
Hours: 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Admission is free.
200 E. Maple — (580) 233-2787
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Adventure Quest open during museum hours.
1001 Sequoyah — (580) 234-7265
Hours: 1-4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sunday through Monday, except by appointment. Closed all major holidays and inclement weather. Closed Nov. 1 through March 31. Admission by donation.
Leona Mitchell Southern Heights Heritage Center
616 Leona Mitchell Blvd. — (580) 237-6989 or 402-2524
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Admission: $8 for adults, $5 for children
Dillingham Memorial Garden
5th & East Oklahoma
Open 24/7
Garfield County Demonstration Garden
316 E. Oxford
(580) 237-1228
Open 24/7
Demonstrates the growing habits of Oklahoma Proven trees and shrubs.
4RKids Mini Golf
710 Overland Trail
(580) 237-7888
Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Moose Lodge Bingo
302 E. Purdue
(580) 237-7779
Doors open at 5:45 p.m. Mondays, with games beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Games will include lightning rounds, bonanzas, you pick ‘ems, progressives, 50/50’s and pulltabs. There will also be early bird sessions in addition to the main session, with hot ball in play for early bird and main sessions.
Concessions will be available. Social quarters available for lodge members.
