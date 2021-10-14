ENID, Okla. — Mystery and murder make up the setting for Gaslight Theatre's "The Pillowman," starting on Friday.
"The setting is in a modern-day totalitarian dictatorship, and it is centered around gravely crimes that have been happening where some children have mysteriously been murdered or disappeared," said Mary Pickering, assistant director of "The Pillowman."
The show is written by Martin McDonagh and directed by Blake Recknagel.
In the play, two detectives are interviewing a fiction writer, and the reason they have him in custody is because the crimes that are occurring eerily resemble the writer's story, Pickering said.
The story is centered around four characters played by Carmen Ball, Courtney Strzinek, Chris McDaniel and Daniel Rios.
"We have a shadow cast, because there is some storytelling throughout the show, and the shadow cast is going to help us portray those stories," Pickering said.
Lauren Keller also will be featured i a scene, Pickering added.
The show is geared toward adult audiences, as there will be mature language and discussion of certain topics including descriptions of some of the murders that have occurred.
Pickering said "The Pillowman" is a good Halloween show, and people who love crime dramas or horror will enjoy it.
Though, she said, "It's not just about murders, per se. It's a lot deeper than just these gravely acts, because there's all these different layers of emotions and traumas, and then of course you have totalitarian lifestyle that is kind of intertwined with everything."
Another theme in the show is the protection of creativity, art and freedom of speech.
You can see "The Pillowman" at 7:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday, or 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Gaslight Theatre. Additional showings are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military members and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.
