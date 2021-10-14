'The Pillowman'

Members of the cast of "The Pillowman" rehearse a scene at Gaslight Theatre.

 Photo provided

ENID, Okla. — Mystery and murder make up the setting for Gaslight Theatre's "The Pillowman," starting on Friday.

"The setting is in a modern-day totalitarian dictatorship, and it is centered around gravely crimes that have been happening where some children have mysteriously been murdered or disappeared," said Mary Pickering, assistant director of "The Pillowman."

The show is written by Martin McDonagh and directed by Blake Recknagel.

In the play, two detectives are interviewing a fiction writer, and the reason they have him in custody is because the crimes that are occurring eerily resemble the writer's story, Pickering said.

The story is centered around four characters played by Carmen Ball, Courtney Strzinek, Chris McDaniel and Daniel Rios.

"We have a shadow cast, because there is some storytelling throughout the show, and the shadow cast is going to help us portray those stories," Pickering said. 

Lauren Keller also will be featured i a scene, Pickering added.

The show is geared toward adult audiences, as there will be mature language and discussion of certain topics including descriptions of some of the murders that have occurred.

Pickering said "The Pillowman" is a good Halloween show, and people who love crime dramas or horror will enjoy it.

Though, she said, "It's not just about murders, per se. It's a lot deeper than just these gravely acts, because there's all these different layers of emotions and traumas, and then of course you have totalitarian lifestyle that is kind of intertwined with everything."

Another theme in the show is the protection of creativity, art and freedom of speech.

You can see "The Pillowman" at 7:30 p.m. Friday or Saturday, or 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Gaslight Theatre. Additional showings are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military members and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Malan is astronomy writer and presentation editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Email him at jmalan@enidnews.com.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Joe? Send an email to jmalan@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Entertainment Editor | Copy Editor | Astronomy Writer

Hi, I'm Joe. I've been with the Enid News & Eagle since June 2009. I design many of the pages you see each week in your newspaper. I love writing and talking about space, and I love listening to and writing about music as well.

Recommended for you