Enid Police Department is notifying the public of two sex offenders, as required by law, who have registered with the department.
Police were notified by Oklahoma Department of Corrections that Thomas Boyer has been classified as an aggravated/habitual sex offender.
Whenever a sex offender, classified as aggravated or habitual, moves into a location, the police department of that jurisdiction is required by state statute to notify residents.
Thomas Boyer was convicted of lewd acts with a minor child on Feb. 5, 2008, in Garfield County. He is white, 64 ears old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 183 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Boyer is not wanted for any crimes and he has appropriately registered as a sex offender with EPD.
Boyer resides at 2217 E. Locust in Enid, which is an approved address as outlined in the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.
Michael Willson has been classified as an aggravated/habitual sex offender. Willson was convicted of first-degree rape on May 16, 2008, in Garfield County.
He is white, 40 years old, 5 feet, 11 nches, weighs 220 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Willson is not wanted for any crimes and has appropriately registered as a sex offender with the department.
Willson resides at 2712 Rock Island Blvd. in Enid, which is an approved address as outlined in the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registration Act.
