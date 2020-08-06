ENID, Okla. — A portion of the southern exit of the Village addition, at Nottingham and Chestnut, is closed for a sanitary sewer line repair, according to the city of Enid.

The addition still can be accessed but is limited to the east side of the intersection. Motorists are encouraged by officials to follow posted traffic control signs and detours and to drive with caution. The repair is expected to take approximately a week for the contractors to complete, according to the city.

