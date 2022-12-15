City employees are working to repair a broken sanitary sewer line on East Ash that caused a portion of the street to collapse.
The break was reported Thursday, Dec. 15m 2022, on East Ash between 2nd and 3rd.
“The sewer line and the road condition are being assessed and updates to the repair timeline will be announced as needed,” the city of Enid said in an emailed statement.
The road will remain closed until the sewer line is repaired and the road is reconstructed, according to the city.
Motorists are encouraged to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution
