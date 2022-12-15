sewer line

City employees are working to repair a broken sanitary sewer line on East Ash that caused a portion of the street to collapse.

The break was reported Thursday, Dec. 15m 2022, on East Ash between 2nd and 3rd.

“The sewer line and the road condition are being assessed and updates to the repair timeline will be announced as needed,” the city of Enid said in an emailed statement.

The road will remain closed until the sewer line is repaired and the road is reconstructed, according to the city.

Motorists are encouraged to follow posted traffic control signs and to drive with caution

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you