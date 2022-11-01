ENID, Okla. — The Enid area and the rest of Northwest Oklahoma could be in for some severe weather Thursday night and Friday.
The threat of bad weather forced many high schools, including Enid and Chisholm, to move their football games from Friday night to Thursday night. Enid will play at Norman North, and Chisholm is playing at Oklahoma Christian School.
National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a hazardous weather outlook for this week.
"There is a chance for thunderstorms late Thursday through Friday," according to NWS. "Severe storms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and brief tornados will be possible. Heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding, especially in urban locations, will be possible as well."
The forecast for the Enid area calls for a 30% chance of afternoon showers Thursday, with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. The greatest chance, according to NWS, is after 1 a.m.
There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday, according to NWS, with a 50% chance of showers Friday night.
According NWS projections, the most likely time for severe thunderstorms in the Enid area Thursday night into Friday morning is between midnight and 6 a.m.
During the day Friday the mostly likely time for severe storms in the Enid area is between 6 a.m. and noon, according to NWS. In central Oklahoma, the most likely time is 6 p.m. to midnight Friday night.
Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, outlined the threat in a Facebook post.
"Severe weather is possible Thursday evening through Saturday," he said. "For us, possibly early Friday morning for a while would be our timeframe for severe if it occurs here. There is a storm system out west and a cold front involved, and it appears the Gulf opens up bringing descent moisture into the region.
"All of this and add a dryline along with instability and it could get interesting. Keep in mind that timing is the key factor."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.