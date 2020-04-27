ENID, Okla. — The Enid area is in a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday, according to National Weather Service.
Timing for storms is expected to be in the early afternoon, according to NWS. Much of central, southern and eastern Oklahoma is in an enhanced risk for severe weather.
Tornado potential is low, according to NWS, but hail up to the size of baseballs and wind gusts 60-80 mph are possible in the threat area.
For Enid, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., according to NWS. Highs are expected to be in the 80s.
Rainfall is expected to be up to a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Skies are expected to be mostly clear the rest the week, with highs reaching near 90 by Friday.
