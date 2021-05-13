Several city of Enid street closures will occur next week.
Inner lanes will be closed on Oakwood from Garriott to Chestnut on Tuesday as OG&E crews convert street lights to LED.
The southbound west lane will be closed from Evans Pharmacy and Garriott, and the northbound east lane will be closed from Dollar General to Chestnut, according to a city news release.
Work is expected to take most of the morning, according to the city.
A portion of North 4th also is set to be closed for at least three to four weeks beginning Monday, as the city reconstructs a portion of the street’s truck lane.
The northbound lane of 4th between Cherry and Cedar will be closed, according to the city.
