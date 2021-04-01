Enid children will have several opportunities to participate in Easter Egg hunts and other activities on Saturday.
EGG FEST
The City of Enid Parks and Recreation department will host Enid Eggfest at Crosslin Park from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include various games, including egg toss, sack races, ring toss, pie in the face and bungee jumping.
There will also be ponies and a mechanical bull. The Easter bunny will be in attendance for pictures.
The egg hunt will begin at 4 p.m. and prizes will be given to the child that gets the golden egg in each group. The hunt will be divided with ages 0-2, 305, 6-7 and 8-10. Prizes include stuffed animals, Easter baskets and bicycles.
Various food vendors will be present at the event.
EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Oakwood Christian Church will host an Easter Eggstravaganza egg hunt Saturday from 1-3:30 p.m.
The hunts for preschool-age children and under will be at 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Elementary students will have their hunts at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The event also includes a hay ride where kids will get to see the live Easter story. A petting zoo and bounces houses will also be provided.
SPECIAL NEEDS EASTER CELEBRATON
4RKIDS Foundation, Sooner Success and The Commons will hold a drive-through event at 10 a.m. Saturday at Champion Gym.
A hundred baskets will be given to families with children who have special needs only (including autism, sensory needs and disabilities.) For more information, call 580-237-7890.
WAUKOMIS CHRISTIAN CHURCH YOUTH
An Easter Egg hunt for children elementary age and younger will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Waukomis High School football field.
