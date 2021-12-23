ENID, Okla. — A slew of outdoor Christmas Eve services will feature leaders and musicians from half a dozen local churches at downtown Enid’s Christmas tree.
In partnership with Enid Ministerial Alliance, The One event series will hold four 45-minute community Christmas Eve services every two hours Friday. The first service begins at 2 p.m. and the last ends at 8 p.m. at the 145-foot-tall Christ Tree.
Fifteen total speakers from six local Christian churches will lead parts of each jam-packed service, while a newly gathered band of a dozen musicians will perform worship music and Christmas carols during all four.
The schedule for each service will be the same. Each will include a welcome prayer, a telling of the story of Christmas, a pastoral sermon and breaks with music both old and new, said event co-organizer Jackson Anderson, music director at Emmanuel Enid.
EMA board member Dan Schiedel, executive director/CEO of United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and who is opening the 4 p.m. service, said he expects many people from out of town to visit Friday’s services with their families.
“I think it’s just gonna be a special time for looking at unity in the community,” he said. “That’s what I’m excited about.”
World Harvest Church pastor Brad Mendenhall, delivering the first service’s pastoral sermon, said he hoped to show the relevance of Jesus Christ’s birth, of finding hope in difficult times.
“We see that the gift God gave to mankind came in a very difficult time for the people of that day,” Mendenhall said.
Anderson and Nicole Sallee, Emmanuel’s worship arts coordinator, initially had planned to only ask Emmanuel members to lead Friday’s services — Anderson said he didn’t think other local churches would want to participate with other Christmas Eve services already on the books.
But about a month ago, Sallee insisted on reaching out to other local church leaders and musicians to also participate.
“The people who are negative are really loud, so you just assume there’s competition or rivalry between churches. And maybe there is, but our experience with this project was everyone we called wanted to be a part of it,” Sallee said.
She said the only reason people told her they declined was due to scheduling conflicts; Anderson said band members were more difficult to recruit because they would be needed the entire day rather than just an hour.
The band — with over half regular performers at Emmanuel and the rest from churches such as World Harvest, Graceway St. Stephen’s AME and Sojourn Church Enid — had its first rehearsal on Sunday at Emmanuel.
“As soon as we went through the first song, Jackson (Anderson) was like, ‘These guys are stellar,’” Sallee said, adding, “I think we’re ready to go.”
The two also organized performances for November’s tree-lighting ceremony that kicked off The One event series, having been asked by fellow Emmanuel members Kyle and Carol Williams, the couple behind the idea for The One. At the event, they performed “Hallelujah (You Are Here),” The One’s official “theme song” they’d written together.
“The vision that Kyle Williams has for the tree falls in line with the vision God has for me,” Sallee said.
