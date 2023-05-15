ENID, Okla. — More than $16 million is being proposed for the city of Enid’s Capital Improvement Program in the upcoming fiscal year.
Seven different funds in the city of Enid’s annual draft budget report Fiscal Year 2023-24 were discussed during Enid City Commission’s special meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2023: Street & Alley, Capital Improvement, Street Improvement, Sanitary Sewer, Stormwater, Water Capital Improvement and Capital Project Escrow.
Muralikumar Katta-Mudanna, Enid’s director of engineering, and City Engineer Jason Unruh gave a presentation that detailed those seven different funds.
In total, $16,385,750 is proposed for the Capital Improvement Program in FY 2023-24, and it consists of 51 projects.
“The Capital Improvement Program consists mainly of major infrastructure repairs, major construction and major maintenance,” Katta-Mudanna said Thursday.
Revenue for Street & Alley comes from vehicle license tax and gasoline tax, and its expenditures — with the projected total for FY 2023-24 set at $1.95 million — are for construction, maintenance, repair, lighting and improvement of residential streets and alleys.
Katta-Mudanna said there are two grant-funded projects under the Capital Improvement Fund, which are the Prairie View Trail — a total of $1,249,065 with Oklahoma Department of Transportation covering 80% of the costs and the city of Enid covering 20% of it — and 54th Street Industrial Access Road Reconstruction — which costs $1,486,685 in total.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said on Thursday, of the latter project, that it’s a “fantastic case” of Enid “using the law, TIFs and development to benefit (the city’s) infrastructure needs.”
“This fixes a road that needs to be fixed,” Gilbert said. “It comes from a TIF that’s done for business — Renew Energy. … The money here is coming from the value in what (Renew Energy) is building out there that’s going to create a difference in what the property tax is now and what it’s going to be, and the law allows us to harness that to use for public and private development and infrastructure.”
Unruh also detailed several projects under the Capital Improvement Fund’s property improvement, expansion and acquisition under Capital Outlay, which totals $1.06 million, for projects including upgrades to the signal poles at Van Buren and York and more.
For Property Repairs and Maintenance under the Capital Improvement Fund, $900,000 will be spent in total among the Transition Plan Compliance’s ADA upgrades to Meadowlake Park; weatherproofing downtown Enid’s Convention Hall; and $300,000 will go toward replacing the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s roof. Also, $150,000 will go toward the widening of Garland Road under Reconstruction and Overlays.
Updates to Crosslin Park’s ballfields, parking lots, bathrooms and concession stands are also planned.
Unruh said two projects totaling $1.1 million in the Street Improvement Fund have been selected for the upcoming fiscal year’s Local Street Reconstruction: 10th between Garriott and Chestnut and Birch from Van Buren to Washington.
Katta-Mudanna and Unruh also showed, at the end of Thursday’s meeting, that in the upcoming fiscal year, $6,886,685 will be spent on Enid’s streets — the second-highest amount since FY 2018-19 — with $1.1 million going toward the Local Street Program; $3,636,685 million going toward Arterial Streets; and $2.15 million going toward Maintenance.
More on that will be discussed during Tuesday’s study session, Katta-Mudanna said.
All sources of backups and overflows within Enid’s Sanitary Sewer System will be replaced for $750,000, budgeted in the Sanitary Sewer Fund, Katta-Mudanna said Thursday, and under the Stormwater Fund, $2.225 million is budgeting for Flood Control, including $1 million for the design and construction of a replacement wooden stormwater box culvert off of Southgate.
There are a few projects under the Water Capital Improvement Fund, with $650,000 budgeted for Maintenance and Operation, including a project to repair or replace Enid’s fire hydrants and valves, and $250,000 for Water Upgrades Extensions to design and construct transfer connections from Enid’s new water treatment plant to the existing distribution plant.
Thursday’s meeting was livestreamed and can be viewed in its entirety by visiting “City of Enid Oklahoma Government” on Facebook.
