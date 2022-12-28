Over his life, Ron Janzen has done a lot in, and for, the city of Enid — from coaching youth sports, to helping with Enid Mobile Meals, serving on Enid City Commission and much more.
Janzen is a finalist for the 2022 Pillar of the Plains award, along with Kip Miles, Mike Ruby, Rob Stallings and Dr. Brian Whitson. A reception honoring the finalists will be 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 12, 2023, at Stride Bank Center.
Janzen’s parents lived in Medford when he was born in 1938, but moved to Enid three years later.
“We moved up here because my father came up here to work on the construction of Vance Air Force Base,” he said, known back then as Enid Army Air Field.
Janzen graduated from Enid High School in 1956 and went on to Phillips University. He originally studied geology before switching majors to business.
“I started out majoring in geology, and I had someone tell me that had previously graduated in geology with an undergrad degree in geology the closest you could get to the oil business was working at a gas station,” he said. “I decided to change my major to business.”
While at Phillips, Janzen served in the Oklahoma National Guard.
After he graduated from Phillips in 1961, Janzen went to work at the Social Security Administration, where he worked for 39 years, 23 as district manager of the Enid office.
In 1973, Janzen started coaching youth football and basketball in Enid.
“My oldest son was always interested in youth sports and wanted to play everything,” he said. “It’s the same way now as it was then, there aren’t a lot of people who volunteer to be coaches. He got me involved in coaching.”
The funny thing, Janzen said, is that prior to coaching basketball, he had never played.
“I learned how to coach basketball out of books in the library,” he said. “I can’t remember which ones though, but it was just books coaches had written about basketball strategy. You’d be surprised what you can find at the library.”
Janzen ended up coaching basketball for 20 of his 48 years involved with EJRT, a tenure that came to an end in 2021.
Janzen was a board member, coach, and even at one time, president. The story of how he got on the board is much like how he ended up doing a lot of things, he said.
“Somebody asked me to, and then I said, ‘OK,’” he said. “It sounds a little conceited, but I never felt like there was anything I couldn’t do if I wanted to do it.”
Janzen has been delivering meals for Enid Mobile meals for 49 years — it will be 50 in January.
“Because I was the assistant manager of the Social Security Administration, I got called by the nutritionist at what was called the Methodist Golden Age Home, now it’s called The Commons,” he said. “I got called to be on the initial board and have been involved since.”
For Janzen, it’s something he can do with extra time in his day to make a difference in his community.
“It takes very little time to do it, but it’s satisfying,” he said. “I could tell 100 stories about my time delivering meals. It takes about an hour, but you do it around lunch hour. I had a job where I could take off a little extra time to do something like that and it didn’t really cost me anything. I still really enjoy doing it.”
Another board Janzen served on was the city’s Park Board. For Janzen, it was just another thing he was asked to do and decided to do.
“I had a neighbor that actually talked me into being on the Park Board back in the ’70s,” he said. “It’s something, I think, that is really important to the community, and I just stayed involved with it. To me, the advantage of having someone who’s done it awhile is I can say to new people, ‘We tried that 10 or 15 years ago.’ You learn a lot of things.”
Many in town know Janzen for his time on Enid City Commission. Janzen has served three terms, first from 1987-1991 and most recently, 2011-2019. For him, city commission ties in with the Park Board and his work there.
“I ran because if you had someone on the council who is promoting where money is spent, it’s more apt to be spent there,” Janzen said. “We got a lot of things done on the parks in recent years. It’s something I enjoyed doing, and if you like doing something you will do it longer.”
Janzen said one of the things that has been biggest, through all his positions and titles, has been his health.
“I’ve been really lucky, health-wise,” he said. “I haven’t spent a night in the hospital since I was 6 years old. I just haven’t had any illnesses or broken bones. I was on the city council and never missed a meeting.”
One of Janzen’s favorite things has been his work with Keep Enid Beautiful, helping restore parks, including Government Springs, which he went to as a kid.
“When I was a kid, I grew up in the 600 block of East Broadway. That’s the park we always went to,” he said. “I still remember all the activities that we went to down there. The sunken garden was always an important part.”
One of the things Keep Enid Beautiful did was maintain that sunken garden, bringing Janzen full circle.
Janzen was nominated by longtime friend, Rolf Carlsten, who said he has known Janzen since 1977.
“I worked with him and that’s how our relationship developed,” Carlsten said. “He has been in everything — he was on the Park Board, coached youth basketball and was on city council.”
Carlsten nominated Janzen after years of reading nominations and wondering where his friend was.
“I would read the nominations and think, ‘My goodness, Ron should be nominated,’” Carlsten said. “Oftentimes he had done so much more for the community. He just gives a lot of his time. When I started adding everything up, I thought I had better nominate him.”
