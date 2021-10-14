Terry Mote said he wants to share the history and culture of the Marshall Islands with the Enid community.
Mote, founder and president of Micronesian Coalition, taught the first of nine classes in a history series about the Marshall Islands on Wednesday afternoon to about 10 attendees in the Great Plains Room at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
According to the 2020 census 2,920 — or 4.6% of the population in Garfield County — native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders live in Garfield County, and Enid’s Micronesian population is estimated to be one of the largest in Oklahoma and the U.S.
“The more we learn about each other, the more we will love one another, care about each other and understand,” Mote said. “We want to work with this community and share who we are.”
After having to be rescheduled twice, the first class, “Marshallese History and Identity,” kicked off in the Great Plains Room and was also streamed on Facebook. The class covered the prehistory of the Marshall Islands.
There are three cultures recognized in the Pacific Islands: Polynesia, Melanesia and Micronesia, which includes the Marshall Islands, officially the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
The Marshall Islands has a population of 53,158 and is an atoll nation consisting of 29 coral atolls and five coral islands.
The two language families, Mote said, are Austronesian and Papuan. Polynesians and most Micronesians share the same branch, called Oceanic, of the Austronesian language family. Fiji and Polynesia contain 22 known languages, and Micronesia contains 16. Within the culture area of Melanesia, nearly 1,200 languages are spoken.
Mote said that although the Marshallese language has changed over time with younger generations, “it’s still Marshallese.”
“Today, we call it the ‘kajin Majel,’” Mote said. “As the environment changes and (priorities shift), so does the Marshallese language.”
For example, he said, many Marshallese speakers today substitute English or Japanese words for Marshallese in their sentences. Words for things like wind, water, fish and canoes, however, are similar among many cultures in the Pacific because they have been central to the lives of Islanders since the first Islanders sailed across the ocean.
Two classes of people exist in the Marshall Islands: “irooj,” or royal/chiefs, and “kajoor,” or commoners. Mote said anyone born of a Marshallese mother inherits two things: “jowi,” or a clan, and land rights.
“Those are the most important things we’re proud of,” Mote said.
Originally, eight jowi existed, but today, there are more than 50 jowi in the Marshall Islands. Each jowi has its own special histories, personalities, responsibilities and stories, Mote said, though it’s becoming difficult to know the history and origins of the various jowi because of information getting lost and the passing of older generations.
“Even though I’m in the U.S., I can always go back to my island by knowing my jowi,” he said.
Mote said the series is like a complete Marshallese history book, and everyone wanting to learn more about the Marshall Islands can attend the classes, which are held the second Wednesday of each month.
“It doesn’t matter where we are — we never forget our roots,” Mote said, “but the challenge we are facing is with the younger generations. I hope that what I do here in sharing the cultures and histories will help to disseminate and educate more people. … Instead of building walls, we’re building bridges.”
The next class, “Explorers: The Story of Civilization,” will be at 4 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Great Plains Room of the library.
