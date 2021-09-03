ENID, Okla. — A mobile, outdoor exhibit highlighting artifacts and events from the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will be in Enid this afternoon and evening, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, according to a release from The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.

A special tribute in honor of the 20th anniversary of the four coordinated attacks, "9:11 Never Forget: 20th Year Memorial" the museum’s exhibit is making a stop in Enid during its travel around the state through Sept. 11.

The exhibit, which is free and open to the public for one day only in Enid, will be at Enid Woodring Regional Airport from 4 p.m. to dusk after spending time in Woodward on Thursday.

One of the features will be lighting depicting the Twin Towers that will remain lit until midnight.

Other items in the exhibit include a piece of a steel beam from the Twin Towers, debris from the Pentagon crash site, a New York City fireman's uniform and helmet, a flashlight used during recovery by New York City Fireman Bill O'Keefe and photos of the Hobart, Okla., museum's permanent exhibit dedicated to telling the story of 9/11. Members of the public will have the opportunity to sign the commemorative banner in honor of those lost.

Also included in the mobile exhibit are interactive displays for visitors to listen to sentiments made by General Tommy Franks (Ret.) and his wife, Cathy Franks; Mike Schulz, member of the Oklahoma Senate from 2006-18; Joe Allbaugh, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency from 2001-03; Colonel Todd Hohn, former commander of Altus Air Force Base; James Bennet, former president and CEO of Sandridge Energy; Joe Crookham, president and CEO of Musco Lighting LLC; and former Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin.

The exhibit moves to Equity Bank, of Ponca City, Okla. Saturday from 4 p.m. to dusk.

"It's important for us to continue to remember and learn about the implications of the events of September 11, 2001," Franks said in a press release from the museum named in his honor. "We are proud to tell the story and preserve important artifacts from the day as well as honor the men, women, children

and families who were lost and greatly impacted that day."

For information on the "9:11 Never Forget: 20th Year Memorial," go to TommyFranksMuseum.org/911-exhibit or call (580) 726-5900.

The museum's permanent 9/11 display is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1- 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 507 S. Main Street in Hobart. Admission is free.

The General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum was created as a historical foundation dedicated to telling the story of the United States military and education. Its mission is to advance the development of this

world class leadership training institution and museum, according to the release.

Franks, who was born in the southern Oklahoma town of Wynnewood in 1945, led the military efforts in Afghanistan in response to the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and The Pentagon in 2001. He also oversaw the invasion of Iraq and subsequent overthrow of Saddam Hussein.