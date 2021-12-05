ENID, Okla. — As Kalid Short was sitting next to Santa Claus and telling him some of the things he wanted for Christmas, he let out his own Santa-inspired belly laugh.
“Ho, ho ho! Merry Christmas,” Short said to the jolly old man in the bright red suit.
Short and two of his siblings, Hiwot and Marta, all visited with Santa during Sensory Santa, an event that allows sensory-sensitive adults and children with special needs the opportunity to visit with Santa in a private, quiet setting — which Margot Short, the children’s mother, was grateful for.
“It’s nice to have a place in Enid where the kids can come out and meet Santa,” Margot said.
Sensory Santa, which started in 2017, is hosted by the 4RKids Foundation’s Autism Task Force and 7 Clans Casino and gives sensory-sensitive adults and children with special needs 15 minutes, by appointment only, to visit with Santa at 4RKids, 710 Overland Trail.
Participants are given stuffed stockings provided by 7 Clans Casino, and this year, Deana Wilson, Garfield County Sooner SUCCESS coordinator, gave parents and caregivers their own goodie bags filled with items such as soothing teas and journals.
“We try to take care of both sides — not just the child but the caregiver, as well,” Wilson said.
Wilson has been to every Sensory Santa event held at 4RKids and said they are her “Christmas,” adding that it’s a blessing for families in the Enid area to have a welcoming, inclusive community.
Mechele Riesin said she was especially grateful for the caring community.
Riesin brought her two children, Reggie and Maddux, to Sensory Santa so that 8-year-old Maddux, who has Down syndrome, could visit with Santa one-on-one.
Maddux and Santa visited by singing songs together and playing with bells.
“Knowing that there is someone who has patience with my child is remarkable,” Risein said. “That’s why we’re here. (With events like Sensory Santa), you just know that you are supported.”
In addition to Sensory Santa, 4RKids hosts other sensory-friendly events for Easter and Halloween, and some local businesses, including Spirit Express and Leonardo’s Children’s Museum, host sensory-friendly events around town, said Missy Quintero, a former special education teacher and principal and volunteer at 4RKids.
“These events provide these kiddos with an atmosphere that makes them comfortable,” said Quintero, whose 14-year-old son Conner volunteered as one of Santa’s elves at Sensory Santa.
Businesses can apply to become a “certified sensory-friendly location,” Quintero added. Upon approval from the Autism Task Force, a training for the employees will be scheduled, and a sign on the door that says the business is sensory-friendly and a sensory kit will be provided.
Some accommodations businesses can make include lowering the volume of speakers or music, reducing or increasing the lighting and having headphones and items like fidget toys available.
For more information on sensory-friendly events in the Enid area, Quintero said the best thing to do is to follow 4RKids on Facebook. There’s also Facebook pages for 4RKids Mini Golf and 2nd Story Gift Shop and Bookstore
