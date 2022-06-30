ENID, Okla. — Starting Friday, Wheatheart Nutrition Project’s meal site in Enid will move to Booker T. Washington Community Center.
The new facility, at 801 S. 5th, will provide hot meals while seeking to promote socialization and provide support and outreach services to adults age 60 and over.
Wheatheart's co-director said she believes the move would open doors to provide services for more seniors in the community.
“The new site has a great location, excellent parking and easy access for seniors with mobility challenges,” Leslie Miller said. “I think this is a great opportunity for our agency and for the seniors in Enid.”
Meal service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Seniors who wish to receive a meal are asked to call ahead to reserve a meal. Reservations can be made by calling (580) 603-2429.
An outreach coordinator is available to meet with seniors in their homes, discuss their unique needs and challenges, and work to develop strategies that enable those seniors to remain in their homes for as long as possible.
Wheatheart Nutrition Project Inc. is a nonprofit organization, serving eight counties across north central Oklahoma.
It is funded through Long Term Care Authority of Enid Area Agency on Aging, with state and federal funds under Title III of the Older Americans Act of 1964. The organization also accepts donations to help support the program.
For more information about Wheatheart Nutrition, call (580) 262-0303.
