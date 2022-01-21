ENID, Okla. — State legislators like Sen. Roland Pederson were given the chance to visit with a direct support professional (DSP) for a day thanks to a special event coordinated by The Arc of Oklahoma and providers across the state, according to a release from The Arc.
Pederson and his wife Terry visited 4RKids in Enid on Thursday afternoon to tour the facility and see some of the nonprofit’s work in action. Pederson spent time with clients and employees at the facility in two of the work rooms where 4RKids clients and employees create items to sell.
“I took an interest in 4RKids when they had a fundraiser out at 81 Ranch,” Pederson said. “It is a really needed service and they do a good job at it. This is what Enid cares about, they like to support stuff like this.”
Pederson, R-Burlington, met several job coaches and DSPs who serve clients with disabilities. Their role is to help clients with daily activities or their jobs. DSPs work directly with thousands of Oklahomans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) every day providing support to allow them to participate in their community.
Department of Human Services is requesting state funding for a significant rate increase that would provide a wage boost for DSPs working in developmental disabilities services. Low wages, a lack of affordable health insurance, high turnover and a shortage of staff have led to a DSP workforce crisis in Oklahoma that presents a threat to the lives of Oklahomans with IDD and their families, according to The Arc.
“Ensuring adequate funding so that DSPs are paid a living wage, including appropriate benefits, is vital to attracting and retaining the workforce needed to fully support Oklahomans with disabilities living in the community,” according to The Arc.
“The DSP shadow day event gives legislators a first-hand look into the DSP crisis and how it affects the entire disability community in our state,” according to The Arc. “DSPs deserve to be fairly compensated for this important work that is essential in supporting Oklahomans with IDD to live as independently as possible in the community.”
Newly hired 4RKids Executive Director Rachel McVay spent time with the Pedersons during their afternoon at 4RKids, showing them the work their job coaches engage in with clients daily.
“Our purpose in inviting Sen. Pederson was to bring some recognition to the wage increase that we are advocating for for our job coaches to make their life sustainable so that they can earn a livable wage and continue to do the work that is so needed here at 4RKids,” McVay said.
