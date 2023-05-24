OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma senators on Wednesday approved one-year extensions to the state’s tobacco compacts, despite concerns that the move might weaken the governor’s negotiating power with tribes.
The extension, which is well short of the five years some lawmakers and tribal leaders had sought, is aimed at giving Gov. Kevin Stitt and tribal leaders more time to reach an agreement on a handful of key compact renewals set to expire Dec. 31.
Senate Bill 26 also gives tribes the option of automatically restoring any existing tobacco compacts Stitt has allowed to lapse in recent years.
The state House on Wednesday also advanced related legislation extending the deadline to renew motor vehicle licensing and registration compacts another year, despite pushback from Stitt.
The governor last week blasted legislators and tribal leaders — including those with the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations — for pressing for legislation that temporarily renews tobacco, motor fuel and car compacts without the governor’s blessing. The initial plan would have renewed those until Stitt was out of office.
Lawmakers said legislation to extend motor fuel compacts was unnecessary because those don’t expire until the end of 2024.
Supporters said Wednesday the tobacco compact extension protects a key revenue source that benefits state coffers, keeps the state and tribes out of protracted litigation and grants state leaders extra time to seek answers to complex questions. Those include whether the definition of Indian land has changed since the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling and how that could impact compact wording. They also noted existing negotiations either weren’t progressing or were nonexistent.
Critics of the legislation, though, expressed concerns about unintended consequences of extending the compacts, whether the Legislature is overstepping its authority and if the action might weaken Stitt’s efforts to secure more favorable terms.
State Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, who pressed for the tobacco compact extensions, said multiple compacts have expired or are set to in the next few years.
“Having these expire and trying to get these back will be significantly harder than if we keep these in force for a year and get answers to questions,” McCortney said.
He said nobody knows for sure what will happen if the compacts expire, but it’s safe to assume that the millions that flow into the state coffers annually under the agreements would vanish.
“Allowing these compacts to expire is a great way for us to move what has been a revenue increase for the state of Oklahoma and make it zero,” McCortney said.
Under federal law, tribes do not have to collect tobacco taxes from tribal citizens, but do to have collect from non-tribal members. The state and tribes traditionally have compacted on tobacco, because it would be expensive for the state set up a system tracking sales and burdensome for tribes to collect taxes from non-citizens, McCortney said.
McCortney said there are 28 existing tobacco compacts, but some have lapsed because Stitt could not reach an agreement. He said Stitt has offered to extend compact talks for a year with two tribes, but not with any of the rest.
Under some compacts, the state and tribes splits the tax profits 50-50, though legislators noted the terms vary, depending on where tribes are located.
State Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said if the state can’t reach an agreement with tribes on revenue and sovereignty, it makes the funding vulnerable to court interpretation and litigation.
Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, who voted against the extension, said the tribes have been great partners with the state, but said Stitt needs to ensure he is negotiating the best deal he can on behalf of Oklahoma’s four million residents.
“This is not an issue about the state of Oklahoma versus tribes,” he said. “This is not an issue of us versus them. This is a negotiation to benefit the taxpayers of Oklahoma.”
State Sen. Shane Jett, R-Shawnee, who said he’s a “proud Cherokee” citizen, doesn’t fault tribal leaders for negotiating in the best interest of their citizens.
But he said he hoped the measure fails because it amounts to the Legislature attempting to insert itself into the negotiating process. Legislative interference places Stitt at a disadvantage and weakens his influence.
Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, said he opposes what he considers “a last-minute change” to the state’s compacting process. He said for more thsn 100 years, that process has been led by the state’s chief executive.
He said he understands the need to give time to “allow people to cool off” and “catch their breath,” but said the temporary solution isn’t the best course of action.
Both measures will move to the opposite chamber later this week before heading to Stitt’s desk.
