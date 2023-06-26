OKLAHOMA CITY — Falling one vote short of the required two-thirds majority, the Oklahoma State Senate failed Monday to override the governor's veto on a tribal tobacco compact.
Gov. Kevin Stitt released a statement applauding the Senate's decision regarding SB 26X. Tribal chiefs, meanwhile, are disappointed.
"I am pleased by the Senate’s vote to sustain my veto of the Tobacco Compact extension and I believe that today’s outcome underscores the state’s commitment to negotiating compacts in good faith, that are beneficial to all parties involved," said Stitt. "My original compact offer — to extend the compacts previously negotiated and entered by Oklahoma’s governor and tribal counterparts — is still on the table for each tribe that has reached out and remains available to those that have not yet. I look forward to continuing to work with them to reach an agreement."
This comes after Stitt implored the Legislature Friday to not override his veto on compacts with the state's tribes and instead vote for his "almost identical" version.
"These two compacts are almost identical financially. It's a 50-50 split between tobacco sold. The state reimburses the tribe for the tobacco sold in tribal smoke shops or gas stations or on trust land. Last year, for example, we wired a little over $15 million to the Chickasaws and the Choctaws, respectively, in their tribal compacts," said Stitt during the June 23 press conference.
Stitt said the tribes have been offered these exact same financial terms — a 50/50 split for a one-year extension. Stitt said the difference between the compact is simple.
"On our compact ... we clarified that [reimbursement applies] only on trust land," he said. "The tribes don't want to sign that – in my opinion or they would have already done it – and they're pushing for this compact that basically takes the definition of Indian Country and after the McGirt decision, it has different consequences. [Indian Country] could potentially mean 42% of our state. That's why they want that compact signed."
In addition to the tobacco compact bill, Stitt also vetoed a bill that would have extended a tribal compact regarding motor vehicle tags: House Bill 1005x. The Senate adjourned Monday without considering the second bill.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. expressed disappointment in the outcome of the override attempt.
"A strong majority in both chambers of the Legislature understand the need to extend the tobacco and car tag compacts, which reflect their strong support across the state. The Senate did not take up the car tag compact override. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat promised to take the tobacco override up again, and with all senators in attendance, we believe there are sufficient votes to override the vetoes on the tobacco and car tag compact extension bills," said Hoskin.
Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation will continue to advocate for the veto overrides, which will "prevent disruption to the economy as (the tribes and state) work together for a longer-term solution."
"For the good of all Cherokees and Oklahomans, I urge Gov. Stitt to negotiate in good faith for that solution. Cherokee Nation remains open to finding win-win solutions as long as they respect our tribal sovereignty," he said.
