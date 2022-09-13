ENID, Okla. — Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Kendra Horn will speak at Autry Technology Center on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
The People Over Politics town hall event will be at 6 p.m. Horn is running for the vacant Senate seat left open by the retirement of Sen. James Inhofe. She will face Republican candidate Markwayne McMullin in the November general election.
Horn served one term as the first Democrat woman to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. House.
At the center of her campaign is abortion rights.
“Right here in this state, Oklahoma has the most extreme abortion bans in the entire country," Horn said. "Not only does this put all of us at risk — all of us, not just women — it is also government overreach, plain and simple.”
