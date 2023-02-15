OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Wednesday advanced legislation along party lines that would ban anyone younger than 18 from receiving gender reassignment surgery or hormone treatment as part of gender-affirming care.
State Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, said Senate Bill 613 would prohibit health care providers from providing gender transition procedures to any child under 18 in Oklahoma. That would include medical or surgical treatments and puberty-blocking drugs.
She said her measure wouldn’t ban behavioral health services or mental health counseling, precocious or delayed puberty treatments, or treatment for individuals born with ambiguous genitalia or other sexual physiological disorders.
While many lawmakers would have preferred to ban the procedures well beyond age 18, a person can legally make their own medical decisions once they turn 18, she said.
Medical providers who violate the prohibition would face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 and the revocation of their medical license, and they could be sued civilly. Children also could sue their health care provider until they’re 45, she said.
Daniels said a number of states already have banned gender transition surgeries.
The measure now heads to the state House.
The rights of Oklahoma parents were diminished by the vote, said Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, in a statement.
“Oklahoma parents love their children, and they have the right to choose the medical treatment they need. Best practice medical care saves lives,” Floyd said. “Senate Bill 613 is government intrusion that subverts the parent/guardian decision-making process. This legislation is anti-parental choice and will cost Oklahoma medical talent and lives. We should have more faith in Oklahoma parents.”
The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ rights group, also condemned the vote.
“SB 613 is among the most egregious efforts by extremist lawmakers in the country, which continues to demonstrate Oklahoma’s crusade against transgender youth and the people who support them,” said Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director, in a statement.
Oakley said every major medical association in the country supports gender-affirming care, and it is always delivered in an age-appropriate manner.
“The Oklahoma Legislature has shown time and time again in recent years that it is not concerned with the well-being of transgender youth. It is committed to isolating, harming and frightening them,” Oakley said. “This is one more such unconscionable attack by powerful adults on kids just trying to grow up healthy and well.”
The group urged the state House to “recognize the danger” of the bill and “reject it in its entirety.”
The Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs celebrated the legislation.
“The idea that we would ban a child from smoking cigarettes but allow them to receive life-altering surgeries or cross-sex hormones has never made sense, and members of the Senate deserve credit for advancing this commonsense protection for minors,” said Jonathan Small, the group’s president, in a statement.
