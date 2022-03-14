Commercial vehicles caused three major accidents at or near major intersections in Enid over the weekend into Monday.
Eight vehicles were involved in a collision at Garriott and Cleveland on Monday afternoon, after Enid Police Department officers said a cattle-carrying semi-trailer ran a red light.
Police said no serious injuries were reported, while the intersection was closed for several hours, but an incident report for the accident was not available by press time Monday.
Earlier on Monday, a semi-trailer for a South Dakota company rear-ended a vehicle that had slowed north of the intersection of Van Buren and Willow, according to EPD.
At about 9 a.m., three vehicles were northbound in the outside lane of North Van Buren when Amanda Coons, 37, slowed to turn right on Custer Drive. Behind her, Kimberly Lytle, 29, also slowed and was hit from behind by Harold Andrews, 52. All three are of Enid.
After being hit, Lytle’s Ford Explorer went broadside, then rolled and hit Coons’ Nissan Pathfinder before coming to rest on the east-facing access road of Van Buren.
Lytle was transported by Life EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, where she was admitted with non-incapacitating arm and leg injuries, according to EPD.
An 8-year-old passenger also received head injuries, but was not taken to a hospital for treatment.
Andrews, driving a Kenworth T880, told Enid Police that he saw Coons’ blinker but not Lytle’s when she “braked suddenly.” He said he swerved right and locked up his brakes, but still hit the Explorer.
Lytle said she had no intention of turning, and Andrews later told EPD he should’ve slowed down and moved over, according to the report.
Another three-vehicle wreck at the Van Buren-Willow intersection Saturday saw a tractor-trailer hit an SUV.
At around 11:50 a.m., Terry Moen, 62, of Irene, S.D., was heading north in a Peterbilt tractor carrying cattle when he ran a red light and hit a westbound Buick Enclave entering the intersection.
The Buick then hit a Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Kathryn Plunkett, 19, of Enid, who was also westbound.
Moen, a passenger of his and Plunkett weren’t injured, but the Buick driver, Kyle Jack, 27, of Enid, was transported by Life EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted with incapacitating head, external trunk and leg injuries.
Jack’s passenger, Annietha Jack, 27, of Enid, also received possible head injuries and was transported to Integris. Her 3-year-old son was injured, but his mother refused treatment.
The intersection was closed for just over an hour.
