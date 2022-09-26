ENID, Okla. —Community members in Enid were able to learn more about two state acts regarding public meetings and records.
Julie Pittman, general counsel at the Oklahoma Office of the Attorney General, and Thomas Schneider, deputy general counsel with OAG, visited Autry Technology Center on Monday to discuss Oklahoma’s Open Meeting and Open Records acts, with multiple education, law enforcement, city, county and elected officials and employees in attendance.
“Openness and transparency is really critical and vital to our democracy, so it was really nice to see a wide range of attendees because those individuals are engaged and know about their obligations to the Open Records and Open Meeting acts,” Pittman said.
The AG’s Office and Oklahoma Press Association teamed up to hold the seminar in Enid. Schneider presented the Open Meeting Act, and Pittman presented the Open Records Act, with both answering questions from attendees after each one. Four other seminars are scheduled across the state.
The public purpose of the Open Meeting Act, Schneider said, is “encouraging citizens to know more about public bodies, governmental processes and governmental problems.” That is achieved by placing advanced notices of meetings, posting agendas and taking minutes.
A public body, Schneider said, means the governing bodies of all municipalities in Oklahoma; boards of county commissioners; boards of public and higher education; and all boards, bureaus, commissioners, agencies, trusteeships, authorities, councils, committees and public trusts, and any committee or subcommittee of a public body.
The four types of meetings are regularly scheduled meetings, special meetings, emergency meetings and continued or reconvened meetings, and public bodies must follow certain rules for each one.
The key objectives to comply with the Open Meeting Act, Schneider said, is to organize meetings and get everything that needs to be talked about on agendas; proceed as planned and don’t deviate from agendas; empower stakeholders and selves; and never make decisions out of the public view.
Pittman said the purpose of the Open Records Act is to give Oklahomans the inherent right to know and be fully informed about their government.
Records are all documents, including books, papers, photographs, microfilm, certain data files, computer tape, disks, records, sound and film recordings, video recordings, emails and text messages.
What makes a record public, Pittman said, deals with the “where,” meaning created by, received by, under the authority of or coming into the custody, control or possession of; the “who,” meaning public officials, public bodies or their representatives; and the “what,” meaning that the record has to be in connection with the transaction of public business, the expenditure of public funds or the administering of public property.
There are exemptions and exceptions that apply to shield records from disclosure, though. Exempted records include state evidentiary privilege, executive sessions, Social Security numbers, drivers’ personal information, testing materials for state licensing exams and other state or federal statutes such as juvenile records.
Exceptions include certain personnel records, personal notes, litigation files and investigatory reports, federal records, certain law enforcement records and court-sealed records.
Open law enforcement records include arrestee descriptions or mugshots, arrest facts, incident reports, radio logs, conviction information, disposition of warrants, crime summaries, jail registers and booking information and audio and video recordings from body and dashboard cameras, though these may be redacted or obscured before release.
Court records, unless sealed, are open, and there may be charging fees for public records.
Anybody can request public records, Pittman said, for inspection, copying or mechanical reproduction during regular business hours, and public entities are not required to create a record or produce in a format that doesn’t exist.
Responses to any Open Records Act request must be prompt and reasonable, and there isn’t a “first-in, first-out” method for responses.
Knowing about both the Open Meeting and the Open Records acts, both of which have civil implications and criminal penalties for violations, is important, said Mark Thomas, OPA executive director, for all Oklahomans, as residents and as members of public bodies or as public officials.
“I think these laws are important, and it’s a problem if you don’t comply,” Thomas said. “Citizens have to think like the public officials, and the public servants have to think like the citizens, and somewhere in the middle is something reasonable.”
To view the presentations, visit www.oag.ok.gov/transparency-state-government.
