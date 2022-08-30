ENID, Okla. — A semi truck from Estes Express Lines, a freight company, hit power lines on West Palm in Enid on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 30, 2022.
According to an Enid Police Department report, Jerry Wise Jr., 23, of Oklahoma City was driving the semi and the trailer caught the power lines in the 600 block of West Palm. Wise told officers he had a delivery in the 700 block of West Palm.
According to the report, Wise told officers he did not see the cable hanging. The report states a witness told officers the cable was for Sparks Communication and that it was hanging at a proper height. Officers were not able to verify the height of the cable prior to the incident.
The report states the truck traveled for 463 feet after catching the cable. At least one pole was snapped.
As of 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, 16 OG&E customers remained without power.
