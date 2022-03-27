ENID, Okla. — The northwest region of the state is among Oklahoma’s greatest hidden mysteries.
Beyond agriculture, oil, gas and energy, Northwest Oklahoma is rich in Native American and Land Run history. The region also boasts a wide variety of landscapes from prairies, sand dunes, salt flats, lakes, forests, caves and small mountain ranges.
The so-named “Red Carpet Country” spans 16 counties in the northwest part of the state, where the vast landscape and its friendly inhabitants will surely “roll out the red carpet” for visitors from near and far, according to the assocoation of the same name.
A day trip or a staycation in Northwest Oklahoma will provide dozens of activities and sights to travelers. Northwest Oklahoma excursions featured in this issue include The Museum of Natural History, Roman Nose State Park, Little Sahara State Park, Alabaster Caverns State Park, Railroad Museum of Oklahoma, Woodring Wall of Honor and the Sod House Museum and the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
These excursions are not only entertainment for the whole family, but state history preserved. While Oklahoma has been dismissed as a fly-over state, the opposite of a tourist destination, its inhabitants seem to think quite the opposite.
Visit Enid’s director, Rob Houston, said smaller communities like Enid have a lot to offer with a growing list of activities to engage in.
Woodward Chamber President CJ Montgomery said places like Woodward represent the best of America and are unsurpassed and your next excursion.
Common outdoor activities like hiking, fishing and camping are available in most parts of the state, but Red Carpet Country offers experiences from cave exploration to railroad history.
Alabaster Caverns State Park in Freedom is home to one of only three black alabaster caverns in the world, where visitors can go wild caving, tour the main cave, hiking, bat watching and camp.
The Little Sahara State Park in Waynoka plays host to rolling sand dunes that attract visitors to go off-roading on the soft sand.
Roman Nose State Park in Watonga contains many activities like hiking, mountain biking, disc golf, camping, swimming and other water activities.
The Railroad Museum of Oklahoma in Enid features one of the largest collections of railroad material in the United States, with unique pieces, highlighting railroad history in Enid and the United States.
The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center in Enid is an expansion of the original Museum of the Cherokee Strip. The heritage center provides a real experience of Land Run times, with live re-enactments, tours, visiting exhibits and monthly and annual activities for all ages.
The Museum of Natural History in Alva on Northwestern Oklahoma State University’s campus holds thousands of old, modern, rare and extinct taxidermy, specimens, fossils and artifacts. In addition to entertainment, it is a resource for students, historians, scientists and researchers.
The Sod House Museum in Aline is the last standing sod house, showcasing 19th century pioneer history.
The Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park in Enid features monuments and exhibits form World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and present day wars.
