Security National Bank announced the promotion of Cory Moore to senior vice president chief lending officer during its annual meeting with its board of directors, according to a press release.
He also will serve on the bank's executive committee and began his career at SNB in 2004 as a commercial lender.
Moore has been active in the community, serving in roles with Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, Enid Fire Civil Service Commission, Enid Homebuilders Association and Northwest Oklahoma Banker's Association.
He is also a member of Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education and serves as treasurer and deacon of finance at North Garland Church of Christ.
Moore graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado and is a student project adviser for the school. He is a native of Deer Creek, and has two children with his wife Kelli.
