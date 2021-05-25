ENID, Okla. — Security National Bank of Enid has announced the promotions of three individuals during the annual meeting of the board of directors.
Julie Smith has been promoted to credit administration officer. Smith began her banking career in 1991 as a loan secretary. She has also been a documentation clerk, and in 1997 was named the administrative assistant in the credit department.
Smith is a graduate of Enid High School and attended Phillips University. She has served on the bank’s employee council for many years.
Angel Garcia has been promoted to vice president of e-commerce. She began her career with SNB in 2006 as teller. She has held positions in operations with accounts, ATMs and wire transfers. In 2008 she became an Ecorp-Online banking support clerk, and in 2015 was promoted to assistant vice president over Ecorp.
Garcia is a graduate of Enid High School and graduated from Oklahoma State University. She is also a graduate of Leadership Greater Enid.
Shannon Wood has been promoted to senior vice president of operations. Wood started at SNB as a teller. She has held positions in ATMs and bookkeeping. She became a supervisor in operations in 2017 and was promoted to vice president of operations in 2018. Wood also is the bank’s Bank Secrecy Act officer.
She is a graduate of Enid High School and Northern Oklahoma College. Wood serves on the Garfield County Elder Abuse Prevention Task Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.