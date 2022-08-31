ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is continuing to seek any information regarding the whereabouts of an Enid woman who was reported missing in mid-July.
Kendra Nicole Battelo, whose 25th birthday was Aug. 24, was reported as a missing person on July 12 by her mother, who said she last heard from her daughter around midnight on July 7 and that Battelo had been staying at a residence in the 1400 block of West Randolph but left at some point.
According to an EPD press release, investigators have since been "diligently following all tips and leads, served a number of search warrants, field-searched several locations, seized potential evidence and attempted to ping Battelo's cellphone."
The release states investigators have interviewed potential witnesses and tipsters, collaborated with other involved law enforcement agencies, entered Battelo into National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) databases and remain in close contact with Battelo's immediate family.
Battelo remains missing.
Family members told the News & Eagle in late July that it's unusual for Battelo to not have any contact with family members or be active on social media and that they want her to "just come back and come home."
Battelo has black hair and dark brown eyes, weighs around 115 pounds, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, is known to travel to Bristow and is affiliated with the Muskogee Tribe. Family members said Battelo has dimples, currently has short hair but often wears wigs of various hair colors and has mental health issues and a substance abuse disorder.
Anyone with information regarding Battelo can call EPD at (580) 242-7000, message EPD on Facebook or Twitter or text “EPDTIP” and a message to 847411. The case number is 2022-6114.
